Fire blazing in apartment building in Englewood

Firefighters responded about 10 p.m. to a fire in the 7200 block of Carpenter Avenue | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A fire was blazing in an apartment building Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded about 10 p.m. to a still and box fire in the 7200 block of Carpenter Avenue.

Firefighters were still battling the flames about 11:40 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Earlier Wednesday, 9 people were injured, including one firefighter, and 31 people were displaced in another Englewood apartment fire.

Firefighters battled the blaze in a 21-story high-rise until about 2:15 a.m. at 6425 South Lowe Avenue. The cause of the earlier fire was still under investigation.