Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

Fire trucks arrive outside Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York on April 7, 2018 during a fire on the 50th floor of the building owned by US President Donald Trump.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The New York Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. The department says there was one serious injury.

FDNYalerts MAN 4-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.