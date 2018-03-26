Fire breaks out in Edgewater Beach 5-story apartment

A fire broke out Monday night in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood | Tyler LaRiviere/ Sun-Times

Fire fighters responded Monday night to a fire in the North Side Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

The fire displaced the residents of a five-story apartment building at 5750 N. Kenmore Ave., according to Chicago Fire Media.

By 9:30 p.m., fire fighters extinguished the fire that appeared to be isolated to inside a plumbing wall, the department said. One person was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injuries.

A church across the street was being used by displaced residents as a warming station.