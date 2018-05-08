Fire breaks out in West Garfield Park

Firefighters responded about 3 a.m. Tuesday to a fire near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kildare Avenue. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least one person was injured in a fire early Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. in a three story building near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kildare Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available to confirm the fire.