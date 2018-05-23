Fire breaks out on back porch in Bronzeville
Firefighters responded to a porch fire about 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Indiana | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
A fire broke out early Wednesday in an apartment building in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
Firefighters responded to a three-story building at 4756 South Indiana about 1 a.m. and found a fire blazing on the back porch, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.
The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.