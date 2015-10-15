Fire causes $25K in damage to Batavia home

A fire caused $25,000 worth of damage to a west suburban Batavia home Wednesday morning.

Crews were called at 8:04 a.m. about a fire at a house in the 38W100 block of Hickory Court in Batavia, according to a statement from the Batavia Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived they saw light white smoke coming from the rear of the house, the fire department said. The homeowners were outside and told them the fire was in the basement, but access to it would be difficult because of a large amount if items stored in the house.

Tankers from Elburn and Kaneville brought water to the scene, and the fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., the fire department said. The last fire crews left the scene by 10:37 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the house and its contents, according to the fire department. The cause remains under investigation.