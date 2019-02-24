No one hurt in two-alarm fire at Lawndale apartment building

A firefighter stands outside a three-story building that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lawndale. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

No injuries were reported when a two-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:54 p.m., fire crews responded to the blaze at a three-story residential building in the 1800 block of South Saint Louis, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The fire was put out by 2:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but six people were displaced by the fire, Fire Media Affairs said.