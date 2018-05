Fire crews battling Logan Square blaze

Firefighters were battling a blaze Thursday morning at Logan Square neighborhood home.

The fire was called in about 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Kedzie, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The fire was mostly contained to a single home, but an adjacent home was also damaged, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The call was upgraded after crews arrived at the scene and additional support was requested, Merritt said.

No injuries have been reported.