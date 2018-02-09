Fire crews respond to extra-alarm blaze in Marquette Park

Fire crews respond to an extra-alarm fire early Friday in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

An extra-alarm fire broke out early Friday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 12:41 a.m., fire crews responded to the two-alarm blaze at a two-story building in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The building consists of an unused first-floor storefront and apartments on the second floor.

As of 1:34 a.m., the fire had torn through the building’s roof, Chicago Fire Media said. The building will likely become unstable.

Due to street blockage, No. 63 buses were being temporarily rerouted from 63rd Street, 59th Street, Kedzie Avenue and California Avenue, according to the CTA.