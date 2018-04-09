Fire damages garage in Glen Ellyn

A garage fire was extinguished Sunday evening without injuries in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Crescent Boulevard, the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Department said.

Their quick response limited damage to the garage and spared the two vehicles inside, which were able to be driven out, the department said.

The home had working smoke detectors and the family evacuated safely, the department said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.