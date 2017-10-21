Fire damages McHenry County home, no injuries reported

A fire at a home Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban McHenry County left the home uninhabitable.

Fire crews were called about 12:45 p.m. to the fire in the 5000 block of Little Drive in an unincorporated area of the county, according to the Wauconda Fire District.

Crews saw smoke coming from the attic and put the fire out within 15 minutes, the fire district said. No one was home at the time of the fire and a dog that was inside the house was able to escape without injuries. The fire was called in by a neighbor.

The fire district said the home sustained major damage and was not livable due to heat, smoke and fire damage. The cause was under investigation.