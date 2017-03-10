Fire damages two neighboring homes in Glen Ellyn

A fire Monday afternoon damaged two neighboring homes in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

About 1:30 p.m., the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company and neighboring fire departments responded to a second box alarm at a single-family home in the 1N700 block of Forest Avenue, according to the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company.

Heavy fire was showing from the back of the home and was spreading to the adjacent house, the fire company said. Multiple water lines were stretched to attack the blaze.

Severe fire damage was limited to the first home, with limited damage to the neighboring house, fire officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Fire crews from Addison, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glenside, Hanover Park, Lombard, Schaumburg, Villa Park, Wheaton and York Center assisted with the blazes.