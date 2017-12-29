Fire destroys Des Plaines auto shop

An automotive shop went up in flames Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the fire about 1:25 p.m. at Car-X, 1108 E. Oakton, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen inside the shop and to the east side of the building, the department said.

Two employees managed to get out of the building before firefighters arrived and were not injured.

The building sustained significant damage and was “totaled,” according to the fire department. The cause was still under investigation.