Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire
Several storefronts were damaged in a fire Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
Firefighters were called at 8 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of 71st Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.
The fire was put out by 9:20 p.m. and no one was injured or displaced, Velez said. Three storefronts were damaged, two of them severely.
The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.