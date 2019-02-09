Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire

Firefighters put out a fire in a commercial building Saturday night in the 200 block of East 71st Street. | Chicago Fire Media

Several storefronts were damaged in a fire Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters were called at 8 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of 71st Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.

The fire was put out by 9:20 p.m. and no one was injured or displaced, Velez said. Three storefronts were damaged, two of them severely.

The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.