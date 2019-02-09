Our Pledge To You

News

02/09/2019, 09:30pm

Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire

Firefighters put out a fire in a commercial building Saturday night in the 200 block of East 71st Street. | Chicago Fire Media

By David Struett
email

Several storefronts were damaged in a fire Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters were called at 8 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of 71st Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.

The fire was put out by 9:20 p.m. and no one was injured or displaced, Velez said. Three storefronts were damaged, two of them severely.

The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.

Firefighters put out a fire in a commercial building Saturday night in the 200 block of East 71st Street. | Chicago Fire Media

David Struett