Fire engulfs home in Chicago Lawn

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home Saturday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded to the 2-11 extra alarm fire at a two-story residence about 10 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Campbell, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Multiple lines were aimed at the fire, which was struck out about 10:25 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.