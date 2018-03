Fire engulfs South Holland home

A home caught fire in the 15000 block of Riverside Drive in South Holland on March 14. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A home was engulfed in flames early Wednesday in south suburban South Holland.

The fire broke out at 12:59 a.m. in the 15000 block of Riverside Drive, according to the South Holland Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, said South Holland Fire Chief Brian Kolosh.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, Kolosh said.

No further information was immediately available.