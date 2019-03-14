Fire engulfs two vacant buildings in Grand Crossing

Fire in the 6900 block of South Kimbark Avenue | Chicago Fire Department

No one was hurt in a fire that engulfed two vacant buildings in the South Side neighborhood of Grand Crossing.

At 4:49 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze in the 6900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire began on the back porch of one of the buildings, according to the fire department. It was not immediately clear what ignited the blaze.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later, the fire department said.