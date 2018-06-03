Fire engulfs vacant building in Chatham

Fire crews worked to put out a fire Saturday night in the Chatham neighborhood. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Fire crews worked for over an hour to put out a fire in a vacant building Saturday night in South Side Chatham.

Emergency crews responded to the fire about 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Fire Media.

The building was vacant, and a collapsed roof made the building unsafe for entry, the department said.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.