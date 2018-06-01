Fire engulfs Waste Management building on Far South Side

Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Waste Management's South Chicago building early Friday | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Fire crews worked for hours into Friday morning to put out a fire at the Waste Management building adjacent to the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, emergency workers responded to 13700 S. Jeffrey for a fire at the factory building, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Additional resources were called in to combat the fire. By 12:30 a.m., the fire had been contained to one corner of the building, according to the department’s media affairs.

The fire was downgraded by 4 a.m. and additional resources were returned, according to the spokesman.

There were no reported injuries.