Fire, explosions break out at battery shop in Calumet Park

Fire officials investigate a fire about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the 12300 block of South Page Avenue in Calumet Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A fire and several small explosions broke out Saturday morning at a vehicle battery shop in south suburban Calumet Park.

Firefighters responded about 6 a.m. and found flames blazing through the property from the back of a building at 12320 South Page Avenue, home to Battery Sales and T&S Trading, according to Calumet Park Fire Chief Howard Fisher.

The fire was raised to a still and box alarm and a Level 1 Hazmat situation as clusters of small explosions blasted throughout the scene of the fire as batteries ignited, Fisher said.

The fire was struck out about 7:15 a.m. and no one was injured in the blaze, Fisher said.

The cause had not yet been determined.