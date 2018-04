Fire extinguished in Rosemont convention center bathroom

A small fire broke out Saturday morning at a convention center in northwest suburban Rosemont.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department responded at 11:27 a.m. to a report of the smell of smoke at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, authorities said in a statement. A small fire was found in a public restroom and quickly put out with a fire extinguisher.

No injuries have been reported, the safety department said.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department was investigating the fire.