Fire injures 3, displaces 20 in Humboldt Park

Three people were injured early Friday at 3222 W. Augusta Blvd. in Humboldt Park. | Google Streetview

Three people were hospitalized and several others were displaced by a fire early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire about 3 a.m. at 3226 S. Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Three people suffered injuries and were transported to Norwegian Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, according to the department.

Six people from the fire refused medical attention, the department said. Another 20 people were displaced from their homes.

Additional details were not immediately available.