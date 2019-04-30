Fire kills 1 in Chatham

One person is dead after a residential fire Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived about 11:30 p.m. to the 7800 block of South Rhodes Avenue, where they found a 1.5-story, single-family home on fire, Chicago police and the fire department said.

The fire was struck out just before midnight, but a 50-year-old man had to be taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and fire officials said.

No one else was injured in the blaze, the fire department said. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still being investigated.