Fire leaves Long Grove house uninhabitable after floor collapses

A fire caused the first floor of a home to collapse into its basement Friday, leaving the northwest suburban house uninhabitable.

Crews responded to the fire about 9:30 a.m. at the two-story house in the 4800 block of Pond View Ct. in Long Grove, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found smoke billowing from the front of the house and began putting out the blaze from the inside until the first floor to collapse into the basement, authorities said. Crews evacuated and tried to put out the fire from the outside.

Three people were at home when the fire started, and all were safely evacuated, authorities said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a shoulder injury.

The house was uninhabitable as the fire protection district investigated the cause.