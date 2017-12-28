Fire leaves Naperville home uninhabitable

A basement fire rendered a house uninhabitable early Thursday in west suburban Naperville.

A resident called 911 about 2:30 a.m. to report a fire in the home in the 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find light smoke and fire in the basement, fire officials said. A hose line was brought into the basement and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

One adult got out of the home before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, the fire department said. The house was rendered uninhabitable and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the residents find housing.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning.