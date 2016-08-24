Man killed in fiery roll-over crash in Maywood

A 75-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in west suburban Maywood Wednesday afternoon.

Edward W. Brandseth was struck by a vehicle that rolled over and caught fire about 3:35 p.m. at Ninth Avenue and Roosevelt Road, according to Maywood Fire Department Chief Craig Bronaugh and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brandseth, of the 500 block of Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook, was dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries due to being struck by a vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

Investigators were trying to determine if he was struck before or after the vehicle rolled over and crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman whose exact age was unknown, was believed to be driving west on Roosevelt Road when her vehicle rolled over and caught fire, Bronaugh said. Witnesses at the scene did not see the crash.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and had to extricate the woman from the vehicle, Bronaugh said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with burns to her legs.