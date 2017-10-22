Fire officials: 4 people injured in Cragin crash

Four people were injured in a two-car crash Sunday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. at Armitage and Cicero, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

One female was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Hernandez said. Two males were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Illinios Masonic Medical Center.

A third male was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Hernandez said. Their ages were unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.