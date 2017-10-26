CFD: 2 Chicago Police officers critically injured in South Side crash

Two Chicago Police officers were critically injured in a crash early Thursday on the South Side, fire officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. near South Woodlawn Avenue and East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The two officers were both taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Schroeder said. Additional details were not available.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the crash.