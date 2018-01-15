Fire officials: Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra Electric train on South Side

Trains were stopped Monday afternoon after a Metra Electric train hit and killed a pedestrian on the South Side, authorities said.

The person was hit by train 124 about 11:30 a.m. near 47th Street, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. The tracks are elevated above street-level at that location.

The pedestrian was dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Train 124, which was scheduled to depart University Park for Chicago at 12:47 p.m., will not operate Monday, Reile said. It was not scheduled to stop at 47th.

One track has been cleared through the area and other trains are being brought in to accommodate affected passengers, but the extent of the delays was not immediately known, Reile said.