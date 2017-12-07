Fire officials: Person found dead after East Hyde Park fire

A person was found dead early Thursday after a fire was extinguished in an East Hyde Park neighborhood apartment on the South Side, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 5 a.m. at the apartment building in the 5400 block of South Cornell, said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

One person was found dead at the scene, Del Greco said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.