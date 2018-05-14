Fire on 9th floor of high-rise next to Drake Hotel put out

Fire crews responded to a fire Monday afternoon at the Drake Tower apartment building, located next door to the historic Drake Hotel. | Fire Media Affairs

One person was attended by paramedics Monday afternoon following a fire at the Drake Tower apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Crews responded about 1 p.m. and found the fire in the kitchen of an apartment on the ninth floor of the high-rise building at 179 E. Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Flames were put out by about 1:45 p.m., the department said. One person who was treated by paramedics declined to be taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke.

The apartment building is located next door to the historic Drake Hotel, which was built in 1920, according to the hotel’s website.