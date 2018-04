Fire sends pregnant woman to hospital for smoke inhalation in Elgin

A pregnant woman was sent to a hospital for inhaling smoke in a fire Saturday evening in the northwest suburban Elgin.

About 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive, the Elgin Fire Department said.

A 35-year-old pregnant woman was transported for smoke inhalation to Sherman Hospital, the department said. The estimated property loss was about $75,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.