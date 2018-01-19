Fire star David Accam traded to Philadelphia Union for $1.2M in allocation cash

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - APRIL 1: David Accam #11 of Chicago Fire crosses the ball in the first half against the Montreal Impact during an MLS match at Toyota Park on April 1, 2017 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Winger David Accam, who scored 33 goals in 78 games in Chicago, was traded by the Fire to the Philadelphia Union for $1.2 million in allocation money, the two teams confirmed Friday.

Just days after securing Bastian Schweinsteiger for the 2018 season, the Fire parted ways with Accam, 27, in a deal that bolster’s the Union’s lineup.

NEWS: #cf97 has acquired $1.2 million in Allocation Money ($900K TAM, $300K GAM) from @PhilaUnion in exchange for David Accam. All the best to @iamdavidaccam in his career. Thanks for all you gave the club over 3 seasons in Chicago 👊 pic.twitter.com/qIzqDZF7jQ — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) January 19, 2018

“David possesses electrifying speed and skill to go along with a nose for goal comparable to the very best in MLS,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement. “We believe him to be a perfect fit as we continue to build our attacking corps. He provides an instant boost on the wing, and we look forward to integrating him with our team as soon as possible.”

Accam set MLS career highs in games (29), starts (23), goals (14), and assists (8) in 2017.

Accam made headlines last season after expressing his disappointment with Veljko Paunovic for leaving him off the MLS All-Star roster for the game that was played at Soldier Field.

Accam, who has been with the Fire since 2015, has also played 10 times for Ghana since 2014.