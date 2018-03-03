Firefighter critically hurt battling extra-alarm fire in Lawndale

A Chicago firefighter was critically injured while fighting an extra-alarm fire March 3 in the 1900 block of South St. Louis. | Fire Media Affairs

A Chicago firefighter was in critical condition after collapsing at the scene of an extra-alarm fire Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Crews were called to the fire at 8:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The firefighter was found on the ground inside the building at 9:02 a.m. and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Merritt said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was struck out by 9:27 a.m., according to the fire department.