Firefighter critically injured in a blaze at Justice home released from hospital

A firefighter who was critically injured battling a house fire last month in southwest suburban Justice will be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Lt. Clint Sanders, of the Roberts Park Fire Protection District in Justice, will be released from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 11:30 a.m., according to a statement from the fire protection district.

A welcome home ceremony will be held at noon at his Beechnut Road home in Hickory Hills, the district said.

Sanders was treated for burns at Loyola, where he was transported in critical condition after being injured in a blaze in the morning Dec. 27 in the 8800 block of West Fawn Trail, authorities said.

Lt. Chris Spoo of the Roberts Park Fire Protection District said Sanders is being released to continue his recovery at home.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes and no other injuries were reported, the district said. The home was deemed uninhabitable.