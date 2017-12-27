Firefighter critically injured in blaze at Justice home

A firefighter was critically injured battling a fire Wednesday morning at a home in southwest suburban Justice.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 10:28 a.m. in the 8800 block of West Fawn Trail, according to the Roberts Park Fire Protection District. The fire was put out within about 10 minutes.

The firefighter injured in the blaze was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, according to the fire protection district and Loyola University Medical Center spokeswoman Kate Hedlin.

The cause of his injury was not released Wednesday.

No other injuries were reported, the fire protection district said. The home was deemed uninhabitable.