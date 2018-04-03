Firefighter hit by falling brick during collapse at Englewood extra-alarm fire

A firefighter was injured by a falling brick April 3 when part of a building collapsed during an extra-alarm fire in the 7000 block of South May. | Fire Media Affairs

A firefighter was injured by a falling brick Tuesday morning at an extra-alarm fire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 6:16 a.m. at a building in the 7000 block of South May, according to Fire Media Affairs. It started in the rear of the building.

A mayday call for an injured firefighter went out at 6:37 a.m, the fire department said. The building was marked with a red “X” to label it as a dangerous structure, so crews did not go inside. However, a firefighter was hit by a falling brick when a collapse occurred and bricks showered down outside the structure.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said.