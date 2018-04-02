A firefighter was injured and four families were displaced early Monday when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
The fire began on the second floor about 1:20 a.m. and spread throughout the building in the 800 block of East 80th Street, Chicago Police said.
A firefighter who responding to the blaze was treated on the scene for a minor leg injury, police said. It was not clear if anyone else was injured.
A total of 11 people were displaced from their homes, police said.
The cause of the fire was unknown and was being investigated by the Office of Fire investigations.