Firefighter injured, 11 displaced in East Chatham fire

Firefighters responded about 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a fire in an apartment building in the 800 block of East 80th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A firefighter was injured and four families were displaced early Monday when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire began on the second floor about 1:20 a.m. and spread throughout the building in the 800 block of East 80th Street, Chicago Police said.

A firefighter who responding to the blaze was treated on the scene for a minor leg injury, police said. It was not clear if anyone else was injured.

A total of 11 people were displaced from their homes, police said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and was being investigated by the Office of Fire investigations.