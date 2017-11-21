Firefighter injured battling Austin blaze

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in an Austin neighborhood building early Tuesday on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about midnight to the two-story building with fire on the second floor in the 5200 block of West Quincy, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered “superficial burns” while battling the blaze and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A still-and-box-alarm was struck out by 12:15 a.m., fire officials said. Additional details were not immediately available.