Firefighter injured in extra-alarm house fire in Harvey

A firefighter was injured in a three-alarm fire early Tuesday at a home in south suburban Harvey.

Fire crews responded about 2:30 a.m. to the fire at a home in the 16400 block of Emerald Avenue, according to the Harvey Fire Department.

A firefighter slipped and injured his back while battling the blaze, the fire department said. He was taken in good condition to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

No other injuries were reported, the fire department said. It was unknown whether anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.

As of 5 a.m., fire crews remained on the scene, where extensive fire could still be seen from the exterior of the home, the fire department said.