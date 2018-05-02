Firefighter injured in fire in Streamwood

A fire broke out Tuesday night in the 200 block of Teak Lane | Streamwood Fire Department

One firefighter was injured Tuesday night in a fire in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Firefighters responded at 11:51 p.m. to a fire in the 200 block of Teak Lane and found flames pouring from the roof of a two-story townhouse with four units, according to the Streamwood Fire Department.

Residents, woken up by smoke detectors, safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battled fierce winds as they searched the residence and put out the fire. One firefighter sustained injuries that were not life threatening, the department said.

The department estimated the fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.