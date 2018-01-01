Firefighter injured responding to fire at Flossmoor home

A firefighter was injured and four cars were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in south suburban Flossmoor.

Crews responded about 10:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of Oak Lane Road and saw heavy fire coming from the home, firefighters told reporters at the scene.

One firefighter was injured when his foot was caught in between the rungs on the ladder, firefighters said. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire, firefighters said.

Four cars and the home were all destroyed by the fire, firefighters said.