Firefighter injured while battling blaze in Calumet Park

Fire officials investigate an apartment fire about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018 in the 12400 block of South Winchester Ave in Calumet Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A firefighter was injured early Saturday while putting out a blaze in south suburban Calumet Park.

Officers arrived on scene first to find fire blowing out of the 3rd floor windows at 12425 S. Winchester Ave., according to Fire Chief Howard Fisher.

One firefighter was injured, but was treated and released on scene, Fisher said. The fire was put out shortly after.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.