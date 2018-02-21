Firefighter who responded to Bronzeville apartment blaze hospitalized

A firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after responding to an apartment fire in Bronzeville. | Fire Media Affairs

A firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after crews were called to a fire in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 1:15 p.m. to a blaze at a 3 1/2-story apartment building at 4327 S. King Drive, according to Larry Langford, director of Fire Media Affairs.

About 15 minutes after arriving, a mayday alert was called when a firefighter was injured inside the building, Langford said. He was removed from the building and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Emergency mayday mayday 43 and king drive. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2018

All other crew members were accounted for and no other injuries were reported, Langford said.