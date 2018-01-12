Firefighters battle 2-story building fire in Albany Park

Firefighters battled a blaze at a two-story Albany Park building on the Northwest Side Friday evening.

Crews were on scene about 6:40 p.m. fighting the fire at the two-story building in the 4200 block of North St. Louis, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Two hose lines were used to attack the flames, which were contained to the building’s second floor, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The fire did not spread to other structures, and was put out by 7 p.m., Chicago Fire Media Affairs said.