Building collapses in Gresham fire, no one injured

A 2.5-story building collapsed in a fire early Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A 2.5-story vacant building collapsed in a fire early Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Six hose lines were used to fight the blaze near 77th Street and Lowe, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

By 3:13 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.