Firefighters battle blaze in Lake View East apartment building

Chicago firefighters respond to a fire late Thursday in the 500 block of West Aldine. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A large apartment building had a fire late Thursday in the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side.

At 11:15 p.m., a blaze spread through the second and third floor of the residence in the 500 block of West Aldine, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It was struck out just after midnight Friday, and no one was injured, the fire department said. About a dozen people had to find somewhere else to stay overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.