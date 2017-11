Firefighters battle blaze in River West building

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday night in the River West neighborhood.

Firefighters were on scene about 11:30 p.m. battling the fire on the top floor of a three-story building in the 600 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The fire was struck out by about 11:50 p.m., Fire Media Affairs said. No injuries were reported.