Child among 3 injured in extra-alarm blaze in Albany Park

Firefighters battle an extra-alarm blaze early Thursday at a three-story building in the 3800 block of West Montrose. | Chicago Fire Department

A child was among three people injured in an extra-alarm blaze early Thursday in an Albany Park neighborhood apartment building on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the blaze that started in the back of the three-story building in the 3800 block of West Montrose, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. The fire was extinguished by 1:53 a.m.

Several people had to be rescued from the fire, fire officials said. Two adults and one child were taken in fair-to-serious condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital.

At least 12 people were displaced because of the fire and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with housing, Schroeder said.