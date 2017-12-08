Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Bridgeport neighborhood townhouse building that caught fire Friday evening. | CFD Media Affairs

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Bridgeport neighborhood townhouse building that caught fire Friday evening.

Firefighters were on scene about 7:55 p.m. working to put out the extra-alarm fire as it spread throughout the 2 1/2-story building in the 1300 block of West 32nd Place, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs.

The fire started in a building that was under construction and then spread to multiple structures, Fire Media Affairs said. One building is in danger of collapsing.

The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., according to Fire Media Affairs. Crews had multiple lines working to put it out.

No injuries have been reported.